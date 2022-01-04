What's new

Port Qasim Authority revenue increased by 29% during FY 2020-21- Radio Pakistan

Port Qasim Authority revenue increased by 29% in FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

January 04, 2022

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has announced that the Port Qasim Authority has undergone increase in its net profits to 19.76 billion rupees which is a 29 percent rise during the financial year 2020-21.
In his tweet, the Minister said that expenditures of the seaport has dropped by 2.18 percent, whereas, PQA also paid taxes of 8 billion rupees which shows the professionalism of a state owned enterprise.

