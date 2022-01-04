Port Qasim Authority revenue increased by 29% during FY 2020-21- Radio Pakistan

File PhotoFederal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has announced that the Port Qasim Authority has undergone increase in its net profits to 19.76 billion rupees which is a 29 percent rise during the financial year 2020-21.In his tweet, the Minister said that expenditures of the seaport has dropped by 2.18 percent, whereas, PQA also paid taxes of 8 billion rupees which shows the professionalism of a state owned enterprise.