Porsche opens its second Southeast Asian retail store in Vietnam

Targeting Vietnam's young demographic.

What is the Porsche Studio?

Vietnam is fast becoming a destination for big brands to open retail stores. Porsche is now the latest addition.The German automobile manufacturer, well known for its iconic high-performance sports cars, SUVs, and sedans, recently opened its latest retail store in Southeast Asia.The new Porsche Studio Hanoi is the second such retail store in the region and also one of the first in the world to feature the brand’s newest design concept. The carmaker has another similar store in Bangkok, Thailand.Vietnam, which is to record one of the highest GDP growth rates in Asia Pacific in 2021, also has one of the youngest customer demographics, according to a statement issued by Porsche.The store, which is located at Capital Place in Vietnam's vibrant capital, Hanoi, is set to offer a welcoming space for lovers of the car brand.“Porsche and Hanoi are both sustained by their traditions, and dedicated to innovating and evolving with the times. Hanoi’s young population makes it a very dynamic and vibrant place, and it inspired us in identifying this thriving city as the ideal location for the region’s second Porsche Studio, especially with Vietnam as one of our fastest-growing markets,” Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Asia Pacific, Arthur Willmann said.The Porsche Studio is part of the carmaker's Future Retail Strategy that aims to be where customers are and attract new target groups in city centers.This is a new concept, so those residing in Hanoi should really be proud to see it being implemented for the first time in their city.“Passion and fascination for the Porsche brand and our sports cars have been rising considerably over the past few years in Vietnam. Having a Porsche Studio in the heart of the city center brings our brand closer to the people, giving new enthusiasts and the Porsche community a shared social space to get to know the brand better, and vice versa,” General Director of Porsche Vietnam, Andreas Klingler explained.Visitors can experience the sports car brand in a contemporary, boutique-like atmosphere with a lifestyle focus at Porsche Studio Hanoi.While discovering brand new car models, the store will also serve as a platform for visitors to learn about Porsche's latest innovations, specifically in electromobility and the brand's rich automotive history.