I dont think so.There are Hindu communities who are strictly vegetarian - Brahmins etc for whom any form of meat is taboo .Pork available is generally not clean or free from tapeworms etc which could be the reason why other do not prefer it.Processed pork is well received . I for one like wild boar ( in the days when it wasnt a crime to kill them). @W.11 The word " Hindu' is often generically used . Within them there are groups which are strongly Non Veg so I suppose Post No 1 does not apply to all