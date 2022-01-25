What's new

Population Time Bomb: Can it be avoided?

Mar 4, 2017
Recently, a policy debate workshop was organized on population by a policy institute where my recommendations were not incorporated in the final draft. Hence, we sought to write about it independently to alert the world about the population time bomb in the South Asian region. While it is challenging to surmount this problem, it is certainly possible.

We compared Bangladesh and Pakistan’s growth rates, 1 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, to see the effectiveness of population control policies. But before venturing into the policy matters, are there any measures as to what may be a good population size that can adequately hang in the balance?

The dictionary definition of a ‘balanced population’ is “Natural population in a particular land area or body of water that maintains itself year after year with a little fluctuation in the number of individuals despite regular fishing and hunting.” In the light of this, how have several ecological communities fared? The human population has exponentially grown to a point where the biophysical limits of the globe are threatened.

Perhaps animals deserve this planet more than we do because they are disappearing at the expense of us humans. Animals dwell within nature, but humans have increasingly dwelt outside of nature. This notion directly opposes the modernism-inspired knowledge, which insists that there is no such thing as nature; rather, a mechanical universe is composed of dead matter, which can be dominated at will and used to our advantage. There is nothing sacred about nature intrinsically. The former view looks at nature as a wife from which one benefits and towards whom one has responsibility. The latter view looks at the world of nature as a prostitute, from which one benefits but has no responsibility. This means that the spirituality of nature must be respected to coexist with nature rather than dominating nature irresponsibly.

Mar 14, 2017
No, It's the single biggest crisis our country faces. In 30 years time we will have 50% more people. For every 2 people in Pakistan today, there will be 3.

Where is the extra food, where is the extra water, where are the extra jobs, the extra homes, the extra schools, colleges, universities, hospitals?!

It is not unsunstainable, but it is if the next 30 years go like the last 30 years.

Also we need a 2 child policy for 50 years. If the growth rate continues what happens when 300m turn into 500m? We'll be walking around in our own sh!t like them across the border.
 
