'Population of Muslims has increased' - BJP MP Giriraj Singh asks Hindus to produce more children

Rupeshkumar said: If hindus start following such idiots, we shall also fall back economically like Muslims.

What idiot ? Everything he has stated is a fact.Making children is not the only way to increase the population of Hindus. There isand I suspect that is what he was talking about.Union Minister of State Giriraj Singh today said that religion can protect us only if we do the same for it, stressing that the Hindus need to increase their population in the country."People of the country are demanding a Ram temple, but how will a Ram temple be made if there are no Ram-bhakts in the country," he said while addressing a programme at Devbad area of Saharanpur district.".....At the time of partition, there were 22 per cent Hindus in Pakistan which has now decreased to 1 percent, while in India the Hindu population at that time was 90 per cent and Muslims constituted 10 per cent, but now the population of Muslims has gone up to 24 per cent while that of Hindus have declined to 76 per cent, he said.