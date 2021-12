'Population of Muslims has increased' - BJP MP Giriraj Singh asks Hindus to produce more children

There is a need to increase population of Hindus in the country. They should take this issue seriously as their population has been decreasing in

eight states

in the country

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said Hindus should seriously think of increasing their population in the country by producing more children.," Singh told media here.He recalled that none other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had advised Hindus in last August to produce more children and said no laws can prevent them from reproducing more children.He also demanded to review the definition of minority rtag to Muslims as their population have increased in some districts to blocks and villages to a level where they ceased to be minority.Singh is the BJP's Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar. He is known to be a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and champion of Hinduvta politics.