Population growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa and the Horn of Africa will experience a population boom much greater than anything predicted for the Arab world and South Asia by 2050 and 2100 which are generally thought of as being the most fertile "non-Sub-Saharan African" regions in terms of population growth.

For instance I have seen persistent statistics of Nigeria becoming the 3rd largest population in the world by 2050 (predicted) exceeding 400 million people.

Add to that a horde of much smaller African countries having absurdly high populations (predicted).

How will such huge population growth in such a short timespan effect Africa and the immediate neighborhood when the African countries in question already have huge challenges as it is?

Why sub-Saharan Africa might exceed its projected population size by 2100

Population growth in Africa: grasping the scale of the challenge

Date: June 26, 2019

Environmental destruction linked to African population raises questions about family sizes

This is a ticking environmental, economic and societal time bomb IMO.

There is already widespread drought/famine/hunger in the Horn of Africa.

The world is already ignoring this catastrophe.



I can't see how this will unfold without major problems and challenges.
 
