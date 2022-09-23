Population growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

Why sub-Saharan Africa might exceed its projected population size by 2100​

Why sub-Saharan Africa might exceed its projected population size by 2100 In The Lancet, Christopher Murray and colleagues1 at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) report their new models of future global, regional, and national population scenarios as a function of fertility, migration, and mortality rates for 195 countries and territories from 2017...

Population growth in Africa: grasping the scale of the challenge​

Population growth in Africa: grasping the scale of the challenge While population growth slows in the rest of the world, it continues to rise in Africa. What are the implications?

Environmental destruction linked to African population raises questions about family sizes​

Environmental destruction linked to African population raises questions about family sizes Africa is projected to be home to nearly 3 billion people by 2100, but rapid population growth will cause widespread environmental degradation unless effective family planning becomes widespread policy, according to new research that tracked increased population pressures on the continent's...

Sub-Saharan Africa and the Horn of Africa will experience a population boom much greater than anything predicted for the Arab world and South Asia by 2050 and 2100 which are generally thought of as being the most fertile "non-Sub-Saharan African" regions in terms of population growth.For instance I have seen persistent statistics of Nigeria becoming the 3rd largest population in the world by 2050 (predicted) exceeding 400 million people.Add to that a horde of much smaller African countries having absurdly high populations (predicted).How will such huge population growth in such a short timespan effect Africa and the immediate neighborhood when the African countries in question already have huge challenges as it is?Date: June 26, 2019Source:Flinders UniversitySummary:Africa is projected to be home to nearly 3 billion people by 2100, but rapid population growth will cause widespread environmental degradation unless effective family planning becomes widespread policy, according to new research that tracked increased population pressures on the continent's ecosystems.This is a ticking environmental, economic and societal time bomb IMO.There is already widespread drought/famine/hunger in the Horn of Africa.The world is already ignoring this catastrophe.I can't see how this will unfold without major problems and challenges.