Popular Front of India(PFI) Volunteer Force(Army) of Indian Muslims Emerging from the South

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
United Kingdom
To counter the extremist RSS and BJP the Muslims of South India in recent years have launched an organisation by merging smaller outfits that seems more lethal and disciplined than its rival RSS. This force/outfit has sent panic waves in the Hindu extremist ranks. There are calls to ban PFI or send its volunteers to Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of Muslims in the South are members of this force, plans are to expand in the centre and North as well.
1639943390411.png

1639943421603.png


They hold a massive Unity March every year below is a video of their march.

Looking at their organisation and discipline a few weapons and training can make them a big headache for Indias vulnerable Southern belt. Interesting times ahead.
 
