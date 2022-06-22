What's new

Popular Chinese Brands to buy from - Something for Pakistanis to note

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
Top Chinese brands to buy from:
1655861280441.png


1655861321350.png



Haha fvcking rednecks of the West. It isn't the 1990s or July 2001 anymore.

I advise Pakistanis to buy Chinese products whenever available.

My Ammi told me all the refrigerators in Pakistan are mainly Haier.
 
H

hyperman

Jan 6, 2020
Why you feel the need to jump from one sugar daddy to the next? If you want to buy, buy domestic os that it helps your local economy and the money stays in the country and you don't have a trade deficit. or buy the one of best value. all other reasons are silly.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
hyperman said:
Why you feel the need to jump from one sugar daddy to the next? If you want to buy, buy domestic os that it helps your local economy and the money stays in the country and you don't have a trade deficit. or buy the one of best value. all other reasons are silly.
Yes but China is an ally, and we do not have the locally made alternatives yet.

So it is better for Pakistanis to buy Chinese products than Western products, when the West refuses to invest in Pakistan.
 
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
From those, I think Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi are good, at least for phones.

Lenovo is so so, I used a cheap Lenovo earbuds for 2 years, but recently switch to Sony and feel much better.

Some obscure chinese brands that I also like are DareU, Baseus, Vention (is this US) for computer equipment.
 
T

tower9

Sep 19, 2018
Air China needs to up their game. I’ve flown them a couple times and while they are not the worst, they are certainly very mediocre. Learn from Singapore airlines or the Emirates ffs, up your game.
 
Pak_Sher

Pak_Sher

Dec 14, 2010
MultaniGuy said:
Top Chinese brands to buy from:
View attachment 855718

View attachment 855719


Haha fvcking rednecks of the West. It isn't the 1990s or July 2001 anymore.

I advise Pakistanis to buy Chinese products whenever available.

My Ammi told me all the refrigerators in Pakistan are mainly Haier.
US buys Pakistani textiles and products and Pakistan should buy US products as well.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
REhorror said:
Lenovo is so so, I used a cheap Lenovo earbuds for 2 years, but recently switch to Sony and feel much better.
It's just possible Lenovo is selling you the earbuds that don't pass their primary inspection...but they don't want to simply throw them away.

We were once asked to order a Lenovo laptop computer and have it sent here to the US and then mail it back to China because Lenovo is notorious for selling the 2nd rate ones to the local Chinese market. People just get fed up and have to play little games...I'm sure paying the US price for a laptop and then paying shipping back didn't make it a bargain.

I think SerpentZA once made a video where all his friends in China were having problems with their DJI drones while everybody in the US said they were great and had no problems whatsoever. He actually had a DJI drone bought in the US and loved it. When he accidentally wrecked it all the replacements he bought in China ended up being junk.

found it
 
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
Hamartia Antidote said:
It's just possible Lenovo is selling you the earbuds that don't pass their primary inspection...but they don't want to simply throw them away.

We were once asked to order a Lenovo laptop computer and have it sent here to the US and then mail it back to China because Lenovo is notorious for selling the 2nd rate ones to the local Chinese market. People just get fed up and have to play little games...I'm sure paying the US price for a laptop and then paying shipping back didn't make it a bargain.
Nah, I bought it from official shop with warranty period, and it still works now, but the issue is audio quality and mic quality is not as good, and the battery is not as strong as my new Sony one, but this is expected as it's cheap and old.
Apple, Samsung and Sony lead the earbud industry anyway.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
In fact, many Chinese brands that Chinese people like are not on this list.

There are also many Chinese brands that are popular in the international market but not liked by the Chinese people, for example, Lenovo.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
REhorror said:
From those, I think Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi are good, at least for phones.

Lenovo is so so, I used a cheap Lenovo earbuds for 2 years, but recently switch to Sony and feel much better.

Some obscure chinese brands that I also like are DareU, Baseus, Vention (is this US) for computer equipment.
Lenovo used to be shit back in the day but now they make the best gaming laptops along with ASUS and MSI, all the other gaming laptop manufacturers are shit, especially DELL.
 
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
_NOBODY_ said:
Lenovo used to be shit back in the day but now they make the best gaming laptops along with ASUS and MSI, all the other gaming laptop manufacturers are shit, especially DELL.
I have a gaming laptop by Acer, but I use it mostly for work, gaming on it is bad because it heats too much.
I think "gaming laptop" is still unsuitable for high end gaming.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
REhorror said:
I have a gaming laptop by Acer, but I use it mostly for work, gaming on it is bad because it heats too much.
I think "gaming laptop" is still unsuitable for high end gaming.
In terms of cooling, MSI and ASUS are simply unbeatable. Gaming laptops aren't meant to be desktop replacements. One has to make compromises if one wants portability.
 

