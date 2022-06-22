Popular Chinese Brands to buy from - Something for Pakistanis to note

REhorror said: Lenovo is so so, I used a cheap Lenovo earbuds for 2 years, but recently switch to Sony and feel much better. Click to expand...

It's just possible Lenovo is selling you the earbuds that don't pass their primary inspection...but they don't want to simply throw them away.We were once asked to order a Lenovo laptop computer and have it sent here to the US and then mail it back to China because Lenovo is notorious for selling the 2nd rate ones to the local Chinese market. People just get fed up and have to play little games...I'm sure paying the US price for a laptop and then paying shipping back didn't make it a bargain.I think SerpentZA once made a video where all his friends in China were having problems with their DJI drones while everybody in the US said they were great and had no problems whatsoever. He actually had a DJI drone bought in the US and loved it. When he accidentally wrecked it all the replacements he bought in China ended up being junk.found it