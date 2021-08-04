Popular actress Porimoni arrested with huge illegal drugs and liquors

Pori Moni held with 'huge drugs'
The Rapid Action Battalion detained Dhallywood actress Pori Moni along with a 'huge amount of drugs' from her home at Banani in the capital on Wednesday evening.
A team of Intelligence Unit of the elite force nabbed her during a drive that started around 4pm in presence of a magistrate of the mobile court.
A top official of the intelligence unit said, "A huge amount of narcotics have been found at Pori Moni's home, and she has been taken into custody."
The official also said the actress would be taken to RAB headquarters, and then RAB will brief the journalists about this after interrogating her.
Earlier this afternoon, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin said they conducted the raid on some specific allegations.
Before the drive, the actress went live on Facebook and alleged that some people in 'different clothes' asked her to open the door but she feared doing so. That is why she sought help from all concerned.
Her detention came days after the law enforcers had arrested two models - Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mou Akter - along with alcohol in the capital.
In mid-June, actress Pori Moni made headlines accusing a businessman of taking a rape and murder attempt on her at Dhaka Boat Club in Savar on the outskirt of Dhaka.
Amid this, allegations of conducting vandalizm at a few clubs in the capital were brought against her.
