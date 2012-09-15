Pope says coronavirus pandemic has proven that ‘magic theories’ of market capitalism have failed and world needs a new type of politics

Pope Francis outlined his vision for a post-Covid world in his latest encyclical

The Vatican Encyclicals are the most authoritative form of papal teaching

Pope Francis said the pandemic had made evident different countries' inability to work together and cited global job losses as evidence change was needed



PUBLISHED: 08:34 EDT, 4 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 EDT, 4 October 2020 By KATIE FEEHAN FOR MAILONLINE

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from his window on the day of the release of his new encyclical, titled "Fratelli Tutti" (Brothers All), at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 4

The front page of the Vatican newspaper, L'Osservatore Romano shows Pope Francis with his latest encyclical which asserts there's a need for a new political system to address injustice

Vatican Secretary of State, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin during the official presentation of the Pope's encyclical, a collection of principles to guide Catholic teaching, called 'All Brothers'