What's new

Pope Francis says Ukraine war was ‘perhaps somehow provoked’

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,656
0
8,935
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia

Pope Francis says Ukraine war was ‘perhaps somehow provoked’


Pontiff condemns ‘cruelty’ of Russian troops while warning against perception of conflict as good v evil
Pope Francis leads the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his office at the Vatican City in May.


Angela Giuffrida
Tue 14 Jun 2022 07.20 EDTLast modified on Tue 14 Jun 2022 07.32 EDT

Pope Francis has said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine was “perhaps somehow provoked” as he recalled a conversation in the run-up to the war in which he was warned Nato was “barking at the gates of Russia”.

In an interview with the Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica, conducted last month and published on Tuesday, the pontiff condemned the “ferocity and cruelty of the Russian troops” while warning against what he said was a fairytale perception of the conflict as good versus evil.

“We need to move away from the usual Little Red Riding Hood pattern, in that Little Red Riding Hood was good and the wolf was the bad one,” he said. “Something global is emerging and the elements are very much entwined.”

Francis added that a couple of months before the war he met a head of state, who he did not identify but described as “a wise man who speaks little, a very wise man indeed … He told me that he was very worried about how Nato was moving. I asked him why, and he replied: ‘They are barking at the gates of Russia. They don’t understand that the Russians are imperial and can’t have any foreign power getting close to them.’”

He added: “We do not see the whole drama unfolding behind this war, which was, perhaps, somehow either provoked or not prevented.”

Shortly before the invasion, Vladimir Putin had demanded Nato rule out allowing Ukraine, which borders Russia, into the military alliance.

The pope said he was not “pro-Putin” and that it would be “simplistic and wrong to say such a thing”. He also said Russia had “miscalculated” the war. “It is also true that the Russians thought it would all be over in a week. They encountered a brave people, a people who are struggling to survive and who have a history of struggle.”

On Tuesday morning, the pontiff published a message saying the invasion of Ukraine was a violation of a country’s right to self-determination.

“The war in Ukraine has now been added to the regional wars that for years have taken a heavy toll of death and destruction,” he said in a message for the Roman Catholic church’s World Day of the Poor, which will be marked in November. “Yet here the situation is even more complex due to the direct intervention of a ‘superpower’ aimed at imposing its own will in violation of the principle of the self-determination of peoples.”
Allow content provided by a third party?

Meanwhile, he told La Civiltà Cattolica that he hoped to meet the Russian Orthodox patriarch, Kirill, a close ally of Putin who supports the war in Ukraine, at an interreligious event in Kazakhstan in September.
Advertisement

Kirill scolded Francis after the pontiff urged him not to become the Kremlin’s “altar boy” in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper. Kirill accused the pope of choosing an “incorrect tone” to convey his message, adding that such remarks would damage dialogue between the two churches.

The pair had been due to meet in Jerusalem in June but the trip was cancelled due to the war.
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
473
-1
364
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Too late dear pope, u know that shit is coming to your doorstep soon…..entire europe will pay the costs……now go hibernate until the new flavour of the day comes out for spreading
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
World War III has been declared – Pope Francis
2
Replies
23
Views
749
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
Tai Hai Chen
Vladimir Putin says Russia's trade with China, India, Brazil, and South Africa has jumped 38% amid sanctions and war in Ukraine
Replies
2
Views
272
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
comci
comci
StraightEdge
  • Article
Putin May Be Winning the Information War Outside of the U.S. and Europe
Replies
1
Views
230
hualushui
H
chinasun
Crisis in Ukraine Is a Winner for Putin - WSJ
Replies
6
Views
567
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom