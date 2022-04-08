Pope Francis raises the Hunnic iron cross

Actually, the swastika inside a cross is an extremely holy symbol.



It's actually one of the great symbols of God.



But for the sake of saving humanity during near the End Times, the symbol was spread widely to save humanity as much as possible, so they can easily recognize and understand God, to repent, and take the right path.



But as you can guess, human is going to use the symbol for sins like war, massacre, robbing, raping, etc.



Now, the symbol is known as the symbol of the devil, instead of God.



Congratulation human, you are greater than God. ckckckck