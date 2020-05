Pope Francis calls for fasting during day in Ramadan for end of COVID-19

Egypt’s Grand Imam Ahmad al-Tayeb has also welcomed the initiative

It will be the first time that all humanity has united for a single goal: to pray together, each according to their faith, giving proof that faith unites, not divides

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew.