While this may seem paradoxical, there is much more to offer in the navy than in armored vehicles, tanks or fighter jets. Today, there are two or three factories that can deliver heavy tanks, three or four models of multi-role fighter on the market, but when it comes to choosing a corvette or a frigate, the possibilities are very large. and quite a few manufacturers.Initially it is a small comparison between the gun of the corvette C28A used by the Algerian Navy and that of a corvette Type 054 of the PLAN to note the absence of manual fire control on the export version. The website showing the non-export version ironically about the poor quality and the low price of the export version of the PJ 26 gun, since it is him.This observation pushed us to dare to compare with the version proposed to the Malaysian Navy by the Chinese manufacturer. Malaysians having had the time and the leisure to visit in depth the Algerian C28A during the stop of this one in Malaysia during the delivery.This will give a version much more stealthy and more powerful than the Algerian version. A technological delay of ten years in just one year. The old copy of Crotale anti-aircraft missiles will be replaced by a vertical-launch version, the anti-aircraft gun by a modern missile system, and of course the model shows the non-export version of the PJ26 gun on the front of the C28M.On the strength of the near-obsolescence of these devices, despite the presence of the excellent Smart-S radar, we have extended this observation to the other armaments of the C28A and again the C802 missile is pale. Subsonic and having repeatedly failed modern ships, it does not seem to be the best choice for the Algerian navy.So what would have been the most relevant choice to replace the old corvette?We compared on paper more than fifteen corvettes, Chinese, Western and Russian on key specifications such as radar range, weapons range, speed, range and the ability of the corvette to protect against missiles, others ships and bombers.There too the doctrinal choice is necessary, take Russian or Western? to favor electronic platforms and NATO armaments and to risk seeing them compromised, or to adopt Russian platforms and risk confrontation with armies that have trained precisely to counter such systems?