Poorly educated Dhakaya elite and how they are holding Bangladesh back!

Since my entry into PDF world - I have started reading Bangladeshi newspapers.



Here are my observations regarding the editorials and columnists.



1. Poor standard of English is just astounding!!!



2. Muddle headed thinking. Meandering from one thought process to another is akin to a Bollywood song routine. Where the protagonists go through multiple costume and location changes.



3. Their conclusions rarely is based on their analysis. It’s like one person wrote the preamble, one outlined the data and analysis and Mr Jekyll comes through with the conclusion!!



They witter on about moving away from garments lol



With what exactly?



How many of the whiners have an education from an elite university?



If you haven’t got a PhD in economics from an elite university - just stop your nonsensical YouTube pontifications!!



My advice to PDF ers - shun these toilet paper rags - read the economist and other reputed western journals.



And respect knowledgeable PDF ers like UKBengali.