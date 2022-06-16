Poori PTI k liye akeli kaafi Hoon: Maryam Nawaz

Two main Proven facts about Mariam.1. She had an illicit and amoral relationahip with safdar, and then ran away from home with him.2. She was the personal b**** of an Arab prince for over 8 months, presumably ridden like a busy taxi.....while she was still safdar ch***** wife.Bari izzat dar!PTI staffers should highlight these points about her to the public at large. Since she keeps running her mouth more than a Common w****.