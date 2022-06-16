What's new

Poori PTI k liye akeli kaafi Hoon: Maryam Nawaz

What do you think?

  • Kaafi hai

    Votes: 11 50.0%

  • Nakaafi hai

    Votes: 11 50.0%
  • Total voters
    22
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
339
0
582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Screenshot_2022-06-16-19-01-02-919_com.google.android.youtube.jpg
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,279
0
2,258
Country
United States
Location
United States
Riz said:
is she indicating about Gangbang?
Click to expand...
Two main Proven facts about Mariam.
1. She had an illicit and amoral relationahip with safdar, and then ran away from home with him.
2. She was the personal b**** of an Arab prince for over 8 months, presumably ridden like a busy taxi.....while she was still safdar ch***** wife.

Bari izzat dar!


PTI staffers should highlight these points about her to the public at large. Since she keeps running her mouth more than a Common w****.
 
Last edited:
shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2022
185
0
384
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Says a patwaran who gathered the entire support of state institutions, media, courts, and 17 political parties plus US against one person Imran Khan.

Don't know kis kaam kay liay kafi hay yeh but its definitely not politics.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
19,055
-8
22,640
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
shayyman said:
Says a patwaran who gathered the entire support of state institutions, media, courts, and 17 political parties plus US against one person Imran Khan.

Don't know kis kaam kay liay kafi hay yeh but its definitely not politics.
Click to expand...
Fact is she was able to do so..this also shows the weakness of IK who didn't keep a proper watch on these bastrds when he knew that no govenment lasts its term in Pakistan
 

