ISLAMABAD: The decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to extend the deadline for accepting applications for party tickets for general elections has much to do with a lackluster response.

On the contrary, the PML-N claims that the date has been extended till May 31 because of a ‘huge’ number of applications received from candidates to contest elections for the national and Punjab assemblies.

But sources in the ruling party do not agree to the stated reason behind extension in the deadline.

According to PML-N sources, a poor demand for party ticket is embarrassing for party President Shehbaz Sharif and his aides as the reluctance of candidates to apply for PML-N tickets not only gives credence to the claims that powerful political candidates are preferring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but also validates the perception that the PML-N is struggling to stay united under Shehbaz’s leadership without Nawaz Sharif at the helms.