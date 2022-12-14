Poor Pakistan Producing Third Generation Tanks!

sur said: (Active Protection Systems) keeping Ukraine war scenes in mind

Plus technology to counter drones & quadcopters







If not already there, need APSkeeping Ukraine war scenes in mindPlus technology to counter drones & quadcopters Click to expand...

We need to learn a lesson from Ukraine. Keeping that in mind, we need "counter platforms" technology, It's become obvious that the winning factor in a conflict against a much larger adversary (like what Pakistan faces), is NOT having similar slow moving platforms in large quantities.The decisive factor is large range (safe distance) MLRS's, anti-armor missiles in large quantities (at one point an American general said there were TEN anti-tank missile to each Russian tank in Ukraine to fail the protection system) and lastly, the most important decisive factor is A2AD AD systems in large quantities as well as having a strong air force both to support on ground and at sea military ops.