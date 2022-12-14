What's new

Poor Pakistan Producing Third Generation Tanks!

After TOT, Heavy Industries Taxila (Hit) is now manufacturing VT-4 Third generation Tanks for the Pakistan Army.
Last edited:
If not already there, need APS (Active Protection Systems) keeping Ukraine war scenes in mind
Plus technology to counter drones & quadcopters



We need to learn a lesson from Ukraine. Keeping that in mind, we need "counter platforms" technology, It's become obvious that the winning factor in a conflict against a much larger adversary (like what Pakistan faces), is NOT having similar slow moving platforms in large quantities.

The decisive factor is large range (safe distance) MLRS's, anti-armor missiles in large quantities (at one point an American general said there were TEN anti-tank missile to each Russian tank in Ukraine to fail the protection system) and lastly, the most important decisive factor is A2AD AD systems in large quantities as well as having a strong air force both to support on ground and at sea military ops.
 

