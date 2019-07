Why is the latest submarine in India easily detected by the Pakistan Navy: the quality of construction is too low.

This submarine is modified by the French from the nuclear submarine technology, advanced technology, but the construction quality in India is too bad.

India's foreign weapons have encountered unprecedented difficulties. The $3.6 billion contract with the French DCNS Naval Construction Bureau and the construction of six squid-class AIP conventional submarines have suffered a double blow. The first is that the progress is seriously delayed. The contract signed in 2005 required the delivery of all six submarines by 2015, but it is now expected to be delayed until 2022 or even later, which makes the Indians very annoyed, and the cost has to rise sharply due to serious delays in delivery. The Indians will be vented to the French, but the French do not show weakness, the poor quality of your workers is extremely inefficient, can you blame me?





July 03, 15:45Indians is having a ball in the world's military products market, in addition to strategic missiles, almost all weapons can be easily bought, which makes India's military power and national industrial level disproportionately high, can be said to be the strength of foreign weapons "blowing up", For example, tanks, fighter jets, submarines, guns, and most of the weapons are imported. For India, such a large sum of money is constantly subject to people's situation. The Indian government has not stood by and devoted a lot of investment to the development of domestic weapons, but 30 years have passed. The results are very small. The 40-year LCA fighter is not a weapon, and the 40-year-old Arjun tank is unqualified.In view of the terrible situation of Indian-made weapons, the Indians did not give in, they also engaged in a more "Chinese-style" strategy, all be it at a much lower domestic ladder. This is the two-legged walk. The first leg of domestic weapons has technical problems to find foreigners, using advanced foreign technology. Parts and design experience complement domestically produced deficiencies, avoiding a large number of sets of introductions, saving time and money.The second leg suits India much more as it is to buy weapons from foreign countries, must be made in India, and use the technology and management experience of foreigners to force up the strength of Indian military industry. It is also a common hand in backward countries.The Indian submarine project is built very slowly, which is also a learning process.The final result is still slowly grinding, but 15 years have passed, and only one submarine delivery has been made this year, but badly, the Indian military has discovered serious quality problems: the quality of submarine construction is extremely poor and serious. Exceeding the standard, and finally, when going out to perform the task, let the Pakistani anti-potential amount catch up, extremely embarrassing!In addition to the quality problems of construction, the squid-class submarine has the biggest hidden danger: the secret is completely leaked. In 2017, due to the negligence of the DCNS engineer of the French Naval Shipbuilding Bureau, the secret documents of the submarine were inadvertently sent to the Internet, resulting in the world. Know the key data of this French-designed Indian-made submarine: maximum dive depth, range, electromagnetic signals, infrared signals, combat system details, and also submarine noise data, which makes India invest $3.6 billion in submarines, from theory Lose any resistance to survivability immediately!No one expected that the latest submarine in India was so easily detected by the Pakistani Navy, humiliated and escorted out of the country, and lost face.But what is more amazing is that the Indians are indifferent to this, they have not canceled the contract, or they have requested the French to improve. The final project continues. No one expected the result: the quality of the submarine built in India is inferior and cannot reach the level of French confidential documents. The multinational military is overjoyed by this.Slow work, which is applicable to many countries, except for Indians. (Author's signature: Dashui)