FAIIWFrom my WhatsApp feedForward: Chenyu (January 30)Pompeo is suffering from China's sanctions!The sin deserves it, it deserves it!I saw the Agence France-Presse report last night that after Pompeo stepped down, he was originally going to serve as the CEO of Koch’s headquarters or a subsidiary in the United States. Koch’s chairman did not want to lose the Chinese market and refused to accept Pompeo. Paeo went to DuPont, United Airlines, Mobil Oil and other big companies to apply for jobs, but they were all rejected (which company would be willing to be implicated by Pompeo and be sanctioned by China). Poor Hudson Institute, Pompeo can only get 80,000 U.S. dollars a year in the Institute, and if he is a consultant in a large company, he can get 10 to 30 million U.S. dollars, the disparity between the sky and the ground, the loss is too heavy! It is said that Pompeo's son may also be fired early by his current company. The person in charge of the company said that the company will not risk losing the Chinese market for Pompeo's son alone, which is tantamount to suicide.Pompeo is not the only one who suffers. Several other senior US officials who have been sanctioned by the Chinese government have also suffered the same sadness.The most unlucky among them is Kraft, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the bad woman who once boarded a plane to visit Taiwan and turned back. It is reported that the three transactions between her husband's company and China have already failed. Her husband was furious about this and was about to break up with her for a divorce.Dear friends, in the past, after high-ranking officials of the US government left their posts, they were vying to hire consultants by international consortia, but this time, Pompeo and other 28 people were sanctioned by China, but no company dared to take over. [Poop] Use one According to the Americans, it is almost impossible to find a large consortium and large company in the United States that has no business relationship with China. This means that if the Chinese government does not lift the sanctions, Pompeo and other 28 high-ranking US officials will never think about it. There is any hope of entering a commercial organization to make a lot of money.It's not that it is not reported, the time has not arrived. If you come out, you will always have to pay it back. American politicians will continue to commit anti-China evils in the future, and they will have to wonder whether they are ready to pay the heavy price for the rest of their lives after stepping down.A new beautiful day starts from laughing and watching Pompeo and his like crying miserably!