Mike Pompeo urges eastern European countries to reject Huawei, warning that China is in 'some ways worse' than their former Soviet Union rulers

Mike Pompeo warns US allies in eastern Europe that China in "some ways" is a bigger threat to the West than the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

On a visit the Prague on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State urged the Czech government to reject Chinese investment and firms like Huawei.

'What's happening now isn't Cold War 2.0. The challenge of resisting the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] threat is in some ways worse, Pompeo said in a press conference.

Oppressive Soviet forces controlled the Czech Republic from 1948 to 1989.

Pompeo urged the Czech government to do deals with US firms instead.

However, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš refused to commit, telling Pompeo: "With all due respect to our American investors, I want more investments from China."