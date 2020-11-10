Pompeo: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

@KAL-EL @F-22Raptor @PakFactor @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Gomig-21 @That Guy @FairAndUnbiased @ziaulislam
...
...
This is bad, they are trying to sow as much as unrest as possible until January 20th and Biden is being careful trying to not play along with their plan and to reassure Americans. GOP is being treasonous and at some point authorities need to hold them accountable. Regardless of what they say, the transition will happen, but not without unrest. But, we shouldn't have to go through this if authorities and politicians would do their job.