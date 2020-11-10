What's new

Pompeo: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
22,074
-12
18,920
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1326230532678672391

@KAL-EL @F-22Raptor @PakFactor @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Gomig-21 @That Guy @FairAndUnbiased @ziaulislam

...
...

This is bad, they are trying to sow as much as unrest as possible until January 20th and Biden is being careful trying to not play along with their plan and to reassure Americans. GOP is being treasonous and at some point authorities need to hold them accountable. Regardless of what they say, the transition will happen, but not without unrest. But, we shouldn't have to go through this if authorities and politicians would do their job.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,922
3
3,579
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wagnar is no longer needed in Armenia. I'm sure Putin is prepared to send assistance to ensure a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. US military can not be used internally. Foreign mercs will be essential for this smooth transition. :omghaha:
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
22,074
-12
18,920
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
Hahaha. What the fuk. This can't be real? They want to stay in office by force or what?
Click to expand...
They're delusional radicals and are unable to provide any evidence for their lawsuits. Legally, they can't do anything and will have to accept defeat and allow the transition to go through. However, this rhetoric is still dangerous and harmful to the country. Someone has to step up and hold them accountable.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
597
-3
650
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Falcon29 said:
They're delusional radicals and are unable to provide any evidence for their lawsuits. Legally, they can't do anything and will have to accept defeat and allow the transition to go through. However, this rhetoric is still dangerous and harmful to the country. Someone has to step up and hold them accountable.
Click to expand...
If he pulls this feat off. I don't like Trump but I will automatically convert into a fan. That would be the single most bad-azz move I have ever seen.. hahahah lmao
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,642
2
9,323
Country
United States
Location
United States
Falcon29 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1326230532678672391

@KAL-EL @F-22Raptor @PakFactor @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Gomig-21 @That Guy @FairAndUnbiased @ziaulislam

...
...

This is bad, they are trying to sow as much as unrest as possible until January 20th and Biden is being careful trying to not play along with their plan and to reassure Americans. GOP is being treasonous and at some point authorities need to hold them accountable. Regardless of what they say, the transition will happen, but not without unrest. But, we shouldn't have to go through this if authorities and politicians would do their job.
Click to expand...
A lot of hot air. I believe they’ll back down and concede in the next few weeks.
 
L

Loki

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2020
111
0
122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Falcon29 said:
They're delusional radicals and are unable to provide any evidence for their lawsuits. Legally, they can't do anything and will have to accept defeat and allow the transition to go through. However, this rhetoric is still dangerous and harmful to the country. Someone has to step up and hold them accountable.
Click to expand...
If they able to pull this one by Electoral College and bring back Trump then Democracy Dies that Day in America.
America won't be a democratic country anymore and run by a Dictator called Trump.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top