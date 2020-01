It was a slightly unusual occurrence which most people probably didn’t even notice.Our foreign minister released a video message before he started his meetings with the Americans.He gave the hint of Taliban agreement for a cease fire which is the biggest pre condition to American agreeing to any Peace agreement. Few days later Talibans confirmed that they have agreed to a temp but short cease fire .This is pretty much a done deal now. The only question is who will get what responsibility to keep Afghanistan together. Pakistan is insisting that Americans give us “tools” necessary to deal with the after effects of their withdrawal.Americans have agreed in principle to many Pakistani requests including offering certain defence articles .We need to wait a bit longer and see what we are getting in return.But one thing is clear: India is discarded like a used toilet paper in any agreement and this serves them right.