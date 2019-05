Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 - 18:45US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. (AFP)Asharq Al-AwsatUS Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held a telephone call on Tuesday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.The two officials discussed the strong US-Egypt partnership, as well as the urgent need to achieve a political solution in Libya and prevent further escalation, said the State Department.They said they looked forward to continued bilateral partnership in important regional security issues, including countering Iran’s dangerous activities.