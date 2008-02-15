Polls will be "massively rigged": Qayyum's tape

AgNoStIc MuSliM said: Of course Qayuum is hardly an individual who would be in the "know of things" and could be simply expressing his opinions, if the tape is genuine. Since that time we have also had BB assassinated, and Kiyani has continued to remove the Army from civilian posts, and the PPP itself has said that intelligence agencies have backed off from "manipulating" per their own reports, so I am not sure how much credence can be placed upon this story. Click to expand...

Just a reminder that the same Mr. Qayyum is the guy who had an earlier conversation also taped (with the then NAB chief, Mr. Saif ur Rehman) in which he openly said that the court should side with the then prime minister; he was forced to retire after those tapes came to public. And he is not just an 'outsider'. All major decisions of this small cabinet are taken in unison and with the final approval of the cheif executive. The fate of the country would have been much different if Hamood ur Rehman commission's reccomdendations were followed in letter and spirit. Now after three decades of lawlessness, there is a strong ruling class who believes they are above-the-law and this has been the major cause of rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the country. The ramifications of this mindset go deep and sprawl its tentacles to effect every sane segment of the society with the result that only a handful of generals, politicians and mullahs benefit while the masses suffer in silence and now in dark since the load shedding is flourishing by the day (and the night which is getting prolonged).