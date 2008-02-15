What's new

Polls will be "massively rigged": Qayyum's tape

Logic note

Logic note

FULL MEMBER
Dec 2, 2007
596
0
41
India Today - The most widely read newsweekly in South Asia.


Pakistan's upcoming Parliamentary polls will be "massively rigged", according to a purported audio recording of Attorney General Malik Qayyum.

In the recording released by a leading US-based human rights group, Qayyum appeared to be advising an unidentified person on what political party the person should approach to become a candidate in the February 18 general election.

The Human Rights Watch claimed the recording was made during a phone interview with a media person on November 21 last year. Qayyum, while still on the phone interview, took a call on another telephone and his side of that conversation was recorded.

Qayyum, a retired judge who is a close aide of President Pervez Musharraf, is heard telling the unidentified person in Urdu and Punjabi to "leave" former premier Nawaz Sharif and seek a ticket from the party that "will massively rig to get their own people to win".

The recording was made the day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for polls. The polls were originally set for January 8 but were postponed after former premier Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

"They will massively rig to get their own people to win. If you can get a ticket from these guys, take it," Qayyum purportedly said. It was not known which party he was referring to.

The Human Rights Watch said its repeated attempts to seek a response from Qayyum by phone were unsuccessful.
Click to expand...
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,663
81
33,755
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Of course Qayuum is hardly an individual who would be in the "know of things" and could be simply expressing his opinions, if the tape is genuine. Since that time we have also had BB assassinated, and Kiyani has continued to remove the Army from civilian posts, and the PPP itself has said that intelligence agencies have backed off from "manipulating" per their own reports, so I am not sure how much credence can be placed upon this story.
 
Tiki Tam Tam

Tiki Tam Tam

<b>MILITARY PROFESSIONALS</b>
May 15, 2006
9,330
0
2,461
The telephone conversation maybe authentic.

But, the issue is that could it not be a conjecture given the past history. He maybe basing his opinion on the past history of Pakistani election.

What may happen this election may be totally different with little or no rigging!

After all, international observers have been welcomed to check the elections!
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
29,895
-28
20,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
I remember Musharraf has asked the world to help him make elections as transparent as possible and point out the loopholes so that those could be plugged as well.
Looking at the arrangements it is clear that the upcoming elections will be the most fair in the entire history of Pakistan due to their arrangements and which also indicate sincere intentions of management.
Army is under Kiyani, Country wide elections will organized by election commission, care taker government is in place, voters list are on internet for everyone to see, list of polling booths can also be found on web, all boxes are transparent, respective political agents and foreign observers will be watching the casting process, again counting will be done in front of the agents of respective political parties and results will be announced and signed by respective witnesses and polling officers immediately after the counting.

In such circumstances those who only blame are not helpful instead are trying to sabotage a democratic process.
It includes all individuals, states and mass media.
 
A

asaad-ul-islam

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 11, 2008
1,141
0
234
i would support rigging of elections, anything to save this country from the likes of people who claim, "I will destroy Establishment if polls rigged!" the military needs clean pakistan from its dirty politicians.
 
A

afaq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 16, 2008
3
0
BATMAN said:
I remember Musharraf has asked the world to help him make elections as transparent as possible and point out the loopholes so that those could be plugged as well.
Looking at the arrangements it is clear that the upcoming elections will be the most fair in the entire history of Pakistan due to their arrangements and which also indicate sincere intentions of management..
Click to expand...

How ironical that people of Pakistan cant have the right to choose and elect their representative except when they are 'given' this opportunity by an army general. How farce is the claim that fair and clean elections of the history will be held by a person whose open alliance with PML (Q) is no secret to anyone. When will all this change. We blame politicians but have we learned a lesson from democracy even? (Ironical that Gen. Musharraf tells the Western powers that his 'own' style of democracy is what Pakistan needs). In India they never let army came to power. Corrupt or not, they let the politicians run the county and see them now; they are becoming a super power where election commission is an autonomous, powerful institutes and in Pakistan there is no institute, even judiciary, which can check the above-the-law status of the ruling elite. Points to ponder.
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2007
323
0
21
asaad-ul-islam said:
i would support rigging of elections, anything to save this country from the likes of people who claim, "I will destroy Establishment if polls rigged!" the military needs clean pakistan from its dirty politicians.
Click to expand...

d**N IT.You support rigging of elections:woot:

You must be referring to ZARDARI.I dont like the man .But I tell you when people were saying in Naudero that "Jo Pakistan ka hami hay wo h****i hay".
Zardari was the one who came to the rescue.

He and his party thought I am not his voter and you may not like him but is the only thing standing between.

NATIONALIST PARTIES SWEEPING POLLS.It is PPP that has kept them at bay.


Hey hear first thing No POLITICIAN is against the army as an institution but NO BODY LIKES IT's Interference in politics.


Army should remember the words of Mr.Jinnah .He was vehemently against the army's interference in politics.I consider the people in establishment who want to rig the polls and always interfere in Politics as TRAITORS.They have destroyed pakistan and have INSULTED our Quaid's vision


Why does establishment hate the PML(N) and PPP
Just because ZAB started Nuclear program???
Just because he made Kamra Aeronautical complex now building Thunders??
Just because he made the arms factories??
Just because ZAB rescued 100,000 POWs.

Just because BB signed pact for Agosta???
Just because she got missiles from N.KOREA.

Just because Shariff Tested the BOMB.
Just because he started Cruise missile program in 1999(when clinton's tomahawk landed in Pakistan)
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2007
323
0
21
Let me tell you one thing this time no rigging will be acceptable .This is enough .We have had enough of establishment's rigging.This tape was dated 21 NOVEMBER when situation was quite different this time its difficult because

1) The rigging is only possible in certain atmosphere.After BBs assassination,suicide bombings,volatile situation,shortage of oil,gas,flour
People are CHARGED and are not gonna accept rigging.

2)By rigging you can make only a LIMITED DIFFERENCE.Like as according to surveys PPP + PML(N)+ANP = 65-75 % votes.

If elections are rigged(on local bodies leveL) then you can make it PPP + PML(N) + ANP=more than 50 %

BUT IF PPP + PML(N) + ANP= Less than 50 %

Then elections will be MASSIVELY RIGGED ON STATE LEVEL.


3)If elections are rigged on state level THEN

* MASS PROTESTS OF PEOPLE AND:guns::guns:
*MUSHARRAF WILL TRY TO CRUSH THAT.
* CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE,LAWYERS + PEOPLE +POL PARTIES = MASS MOBILIZATION
* ARMY CALLED TO STOP.

and then its Upto COAS Kiyani.

I DONT THINK KIYANAI WILL RESCUE MUSHARRAF IF HE RIGS AND PUT HIS CREDIBILITY AND HIS INSTITUTIONS CREDIBILITY AT STAKE.
 
A

afaq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 16, 2008
3
0
AgNoStIc MuSliM said:
Of course Qayuum is hardly an individual who would be in the "know of things" and could be simply expressing his opinions, if the tape is genuine. Since that time we have also had BB assassinated, and Kiyani has continued to remove the Army from civilian posts, and the PPP itself has said that intelligence agencies have backed off from "manipulating" per their own reports, so I am not sure how much credence can be placed upon this story.
Click to expand...

Just a reminder that the same Mr. Qayyum is the guy who had an earlier conversation also taped (with the then NAB chief, Mr. Saif ur Rehman) in which he openly said that the court should side with the then prime minister; he was forced to retire after those tapes came to public. And he is not just an 'outsider'. All major decisions of this small cabinet are taken in unison and with the final approval of the cheif executive. The fate of the country would have been much different if Hamood ur Rehman commission's reccomdendations were followed in letter and spirit. Now after three decades of lawlessness, there is a strong ruling class who believes they are above-the-law and this has been the major cause of rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the country. The ramifications of this mindset go deep and sprawl its tentacles to effect every sane segment of the society with the result that only a handful of generals, politicians and mullahs benefit while the masses suffer in silence and now in dark since the load shedding is flourishing by the day (and the night which is getting prolonged).
 
solid snake

solid snake

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2006
1,176
0
49
There will be 150 international election observers in Pakistan on Feb 18. The world media's attention is on Pakistan at the moment, and even Pakistani media itself is carefully keeping an eye on developments. In this enivornment I think it's very hard to rig an election of this size, so I think this will be one of the freeist elections in Paksitani history.
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2007
323
0
21
solid snake said:
There will be 150 international election observers in Pakistan on Feb 18. The world media's attention is on Pakistan at the moment, and even Pakistani media itself is carefully keeping an eye on developments. In this enivornment I think it's very hard to rig an election of this size, so I think this will be one of the freeist elections in Paksitani history.
Click to expand...


I hope soo .Inshallah.And pray for peace.

Bla has already threatened to attack polling stations across Baluchistan.
Even today there was a grenade attack on Kallat polling stations.

Besides it situation is also volatile in Tribal areas and Swat.
Though Taliban have declared a Cease fire.
But there are other Criminal elements besides taliban working on the behest of anti Pakistan powers.
In swat today a Telephone exchange was blown up.
In Bajaur today three polling stations were bomber.
In Karachi yesterday terrorist were caught planning attacks on election day.




JUST PRAY THAT THERE IS NO MAJOR BOMB BLAST ON ELECTION DAY.


AND ALSO THAT THERE IS NO RIGGING .RIGGING WOULD BE DIFFICULT.
But if there is then there would be another crisis after elections.
 
solid snake

solid snake

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2006
1,176
0
49
MOSABJA said:
I hope soo .Inshallah.And pray for peace.

Bla has already threatened to attack polling stations across Baluchistan.
Even today there was a grenade attack on Kallat polling stations.

Besides it situation is also volatile in Tribal areas and Swat.
Though Taliban have declared a Cease fire.
But there are other Criminal elements besides taliban working on the behest of anti Pakistan powers.
In swat today a Telephone exchange was blown up.
In Bajaur today three polling stations were bomber.
In Karachi yesterday terrorist were caught planning attacks on election day.

JUST PRAY THAT THERE IS NO MAJOR BOMB BLAST ON ELECTION DAY.


AND ALSO THAT THERE IS NO RIGGING .RIGGING WOULD BE DIFFICULT.
But if there is then there would be another crisis after elections.
Click to expand...

I think the terrorists will try to blow up some small, secluded polling station because the army will be at the major ones. I too hope no loss of life happens on Feb. 18. It almost seems inevitable though :cry:
 
Awesome

Awesome

RETIRED MOD
Mar 24, 2006
22,023
5
20,323
Doesn't sound like it was said in seriousness.

He wouldn't say that out loud while giving a media interview.

It was quite stupid of him (perfectly in line with his record of stupidities) although.
 
Spring Onion

Spring Onion

PDF VETERAN
Feb 1, 2006
41,404
19
34,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
And What does rigging means ??????????????
And how many types of rigging prevail ????

Anyone kindly list by numbers here then we would see who is doing rigging :)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP seeks recordings of Imran Khan’s speeches zeroing in on electoral body
Replies
9
Views
96
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
muhammadhafeezmalik
Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns as AJK PM
Replies
2
Views
326
PakAlp
PakAlp
H
PTI lawmakers in AJK Assembly submit no-trust motion against own PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi
Replies
3
Views
415
Edevelop
Edevelop
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI members file no-trust motion against own AJK premier
Replies
0
Views
159
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
313ghazi
PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayum Niazi as PTI's choice for AJK PM
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom