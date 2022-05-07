What's new

Polling in connection with Khalistan Referendum will held in Italy tomorrow - May 2022

Polling in connection with Khalistan Referendum to be held in Italy on Sunday

May 07, 2022
1651896154.jpg


Voting in connection with Khalistan Referendum will be held in Italy on Sunday.
The polling in the Brescia city of Italy will start at 9 am and will continue till 5 pm.
A referendum for a separate Sikh homeland started from London on 31st October, last year, and so far tens of thousands of Sikhs have participated in the polling held in different cities of United Kingdom and other countries in connection with the Khalistan referendum.
The exercise has sent a strong message to India to end discrimination against Sikhs. The findings of the referendum will be shared with the UN and other international bodies to create wider consensus regarding the separate homeland for Sikhs in India.
Sikhs' demand for a separate homeland is in complete consonance with the UN Charter and India cannot stop them from getting their birth right of freedom.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522788610931576833
 
Are they making khalistan in Italy ?

Things are not looking good for them in India.

Though it also a good opportunity to see Media bias and leaning.

FSInokGakAArD6a
 
Won't matter much . Most indian sikhs tend to ignore these Khalistani groups , all these groups can do is spreading their propaganda in foreign nations among a certain section of the sikh diaspora , but that support too is waning .
 

