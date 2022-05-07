Polling in connection with Khalistan Referendum will held in Italy tomorrow - May 2022

Voting in connection with Khalistan Referendum will be held in Italy on Sunday.The polling in the Brescia city of Italy will start at 9 am and will continue till 5 pm.A referendum for a separate Sikh homeland started from London on 31st October, last year, and so far tens of thousands of Sikhs have participated in the polling held in different cities of United Kingdom and other countries in connection with the Khalistan referendum.The exercise has sent a strong message to India to end discrimination against Sikhs. The findings of the referendum will be shared with the UN and other international bodies to create wider consensus regarding the separate homeland for Sikhs in India.Sikhs' demand for a separate homeland is in complete consonance with the UN Charter and India cannot stop them from getting their birth right of freedom.