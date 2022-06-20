Poll: Which do you support? Russia AKA Moscovite Rus or Ukraine AKA Kievan Rus? And why?

Pakistanis tend to have soft corner with Russia because they are the flip side of America but in my opinion Russia has never been our friend and will always remain closer to India.



Despite the fact I agree with those people who claim the true Russia is Kiev and not Moscow, I think this war imposed on Ukraine was an act of aggression and the Russian regime incorrectly assumed they will rollover Ukraine in matter of days and then the world will cry for 5 years before they will forget about it just like in the case of Kremlin. They also weighed incorrectly that the Europe is over relying on Russian energy and NATO is not in position to help the Ukrainians at large scale. This whole war has proven to be a blunder for Putin and the Russian government and Russia should gracefully accept her defeat and go otherwise this whole region will continue to spread bloodshed and Russia will suffer the most