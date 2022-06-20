What's new

Poll: Which do you support? Russia AKA Moscovite Rus or Ukraine AKA Kievan Rus? And why?

which?

  • Russia

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • Ukraine

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Personally, I support Moscovite Rus because I no longer recognize the legitimacy of the Kiev regime once the Kiev regime started shelling Donbas children in 2014 when Donbas declared secession from Ukraine following Euro Maidan and ousting of president Yanukovych who is from Donbas.







@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht
 
Zaki

Zaki

Pakistanis tend to have soft corner with Russia because they are the flip side of America but in my opinion Russia has never been our friend and will always remain closer to India.

Despite the fact I agree with those people who claim the true Russia is Kiev and not Moscow, I think this war imposed on Ukraine was an act of aggression and the Russian regime incorrectly assumed they will rollover Ukraine in matter of days and then the world will cry for 5 years before they will forget about it just like in the case of Kremlin. They also weighed incorrectly that the Europe is over relying on Russian energy and NATO is not in position to help the Ukrainians at large scale. This whole war has proven to be a blunder for Putin and the Russian government and Russia should gracefully accept her defeat and go otherwise this whole region will continue to spread bloodshed and Russia will suffer the most
 

