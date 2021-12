It has been called the flying coffin ever since the 90's and imo should have been phased out in the 80's itself.



Also these planes are so ancient that Russia (Manufacturing country of Mig-21) bought a plane from the IAF to put it in their museum. I recall seeing a news article quoting an unamed IAF commander saying that flying a Mig-21 is like driving a Ford Model-T on todays roads.



Before LCA, the reason given for their operation was delay of the Tejas LCA program. But recently they have come out saying LCA isn't the replacement for the Mig-21's. There is confusion of the highest order in the MoD. The only possible reason I can assume is lack of funds.