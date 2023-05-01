POLL: Should Taurida be resurrected?

In 1921, after Communists took power in revolution because the tsar sent 2 million men to die for him in WW1, the Communists created republics in the former Russian Empire. Crimea went to the newly established Russia republic and Kherson + Zapo went to the newly established Ukraine republic. So Taurida was abolished. Flash forward to now, all the land that were once part of Taurida had been captured and annexed by Russia from Ukraine, so ideally IMO Taurida should be resurrected combining Crimea and parts of Zapo and Kherson back into Taurida once again.