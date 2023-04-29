POLL: Should Russia switch from 6 inch ( roughly 152 mm ) which is British WW1 artillery to 155 mm which is French WW1 artillery?

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Nowadays Russia and Belarus are the only 2 countries that still use this calibre so round is rare. China and Iran both switched to the mainstream 155 mm so if China and Iran supply shells to Russia then Russia has to switch to 155 mm.
