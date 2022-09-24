Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Oct 15, 2017
Yanukovych served as governor of Donetsk and president of Ukraine before he was ousted by pro Yanky army in Euro Maidan riot in 2014 during Sochi olympics. He was popular in this region due to improvements in infrastructure which benefited millions of residents of this region.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin @1ndy @Battlion25 @dBSPL @PakAlp
