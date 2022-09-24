What's new

POLL: Should Putin appoint Yanukovych as governor of Novorossiya (New Russia) which stretches from Kherson in the west to Luhansk in the east?

yes or no

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yanukovych served as governor of Donetsk and president of Ukraine before he was ousted by pro Yanky army in Euro Maidan riot in 2014 during Sochi olympics. He was popular in this region due to improvements in infrastructure which benefited millions of residents of this region.

