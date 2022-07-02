Tai Hai Chen
In 2014 Euro Maidan rioters toppled president Yanukovych because he thought an association agreement with EU is not in the interest of Ukraine because EU only wants Ukraine for cheap labor and cheap resource. As a result, president Yanukovych fled to Russia. President Yanukovych served as the governor of Donetsk oblast which is where he is from. So do you think president Yanukovych should be president of Donbas after Donbas is cleared of Kiev regime troops?
