Poll: Should president Yanukovych be president of Donbas after Donbas is cleared of Kiev regime troops?

yes or no?

In 2014 Euro Maidan rioters toppled president Yanukovych because he thought an association agreement with EU is not in the interest of Ukraine because EU only wants Ukraine for cheap labor and cheap resource. As a result, president Yanukovych fled to Russia. President Yanukovych served as the governor of Donetsk oblast which is where he is from. So do you think president Yanukovych should be president of Donbas after Donbas is cleared of Kiev regime troops?

Tai Hai Chen said:
Russian republics have presidents. Kadyrov is president of Chechnya.
Yes they have Presidents indeed. Tatarstan also has a President. While Oblasts have Governors.

But now I can think of another possibility: what if Donbas is declared a city? Because towns are geographically very close to each other in Donbas. It is possible to walk from one town to another (Slavjansk to Kramatorsk, Sevjerodonjetsk to Lisichansk, etc). They're practically all connected to each other through housing and other buildings. In that case Yanukovych could become Mayor of Donbas City.
 
SalarHaqq said:
Yes they have Presidents indeed. Tatarstan also has a President. While Oblasts have Governors.

But now I can think of another possibility: what if Donbas is declared a city? Because towns are geographically very close to each other in Donbas. One can walk from one town to another (Slavjansk to Kramatorsk, Sevjerodonjetsk to Lisichansk, etc). They're practically all connected to each other with housing and other buildings. In that case Yanukovych could become Mayor of Donbas City.
He is former Ukraine president. He would accept president of Donbas, but not a lowly mayor.
 

