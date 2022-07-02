Poll: Should president Yanukovych be president of Donbas after Donbas is cleared of Kiev regime troops?

Yes they have Presidents indeed. Tatarstan also has a President. While Oblasts have Governors.But now I can think of another possibility: what if Donbas is declared a city? Because towns are geographically very close to each other in Donbas. It is possible to walk from one town to another (Slavjansk to Kramatorsk, Sevjerodonjetsk to Lisichansk, etc). They're practically all connected to each other through housing and other buildings. In that case Yanukovych could become Mayor of Donbas City.