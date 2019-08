As we all know about recent developments, how India is trying to crush Kashmiris. Although there is complete Media blackout in Indian Occupied Kashmir, but disturbing news are emerging somehow through loopholes (in blackout).



Yesterday in a program with Malick one Hurriyet leader was revealing an inside story about rapes of Kashmiri mothers and sisters and daughters. Youths are being tortured to death and kids are fired with pallet guns with intention of blinding them forever. The highway which provide supplies to Kashmiris have been cut off by bharti occupier terrorist army. There is hardly any way to counter such atrocities of bhart. Without Pakistani military boots on the ground.



We are also aware about bjp/rss terrorists brutal plans of changing demographics of IOK through forceful marriage. Their plan to forcefully marry Kashmiri girls, kill their brothers/husbands/father, or other male guardian and settle in their house. Make kids and inject hindutva ideology and pro bhartism in them.



Pakistani military is experienced and fighting wars since 79 or so. Recent victory over TTP terrorists and bhartis on 27th have boosted the moral. Historically also Pakistani military have won the wars, 1948, 65, 99, against Soviets, against TTP, have convinced world to Pakistani terms on Afghanistan, etc. This can be easy win given that Kashmiris across the Occupied region are hating india now, even the ones who were once in government.



Pakistan have nothing to loose, Pakistani economy is in a mess already, there will be water shortage...again due to bhartis..., and many such problems. If in case Pakistan is loosing, should start the rain of nuclear option across bhart. Yes, Pakistan may be gone from the world map forever, but will take bhart down along. Their future generations will have defected births for at least 250 years to come, they will have some population which will be not dead but not alive either. Bhart will be remember as a rogue artificial state whose stubbornness brought the armageddon on its people, while Pakistan will be known as a fiercest state who stood for its people despite being no match(it's like Norway standing up to Nazi terrorists).



Also to note, perhaps next year or so, bhartis will get Rafale jets and S400's, which will give them absolute superiority. Afaik, Pakistan cannot go inside India after that.



May God/Allah give us rightful vision and plan to choose to save #Kashmiris from #KashmiriGenocide by Indian occupier terrorists.



Any comments, criticism, thoughts, ideas, etc welcome.

Click to expand...