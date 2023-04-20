POLL: Should China and Russia merge into 1 country?

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Both China and Russia want to be the most populous and the biggest country. China has the largest population, but not the largest area. Russia has the largest area, but not the biggest population. So China and Russia should become 1 country with the biggest area and the biggest population. The merged country can be called Ruschina, having two official languages Han and Rus, sort of like how Canada has English and French as official languages.
@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @gambit @Viet @khansaheeb @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Ich
