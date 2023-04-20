What's new

POLL: Should China and Russia merge into 1 country?

yes or no

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Oct 15, 2017
Both China and Russia want to be the most populous and the biggest country. China has the largest population, but not the largest area. Russia has the largest area, but not the biggest population. So China and Russia should become 1 country with the biggest area and the biggest population. The merged country can be called Ruschina, having two official languages Han and Rus, sort of like how Canada has English and French as official languages.

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Once Russia gets balkanized, Asian Russia willl merge with China.
 
Oct 29, 2020
How?? Please tell us how this will possible???

You're one of your kind lol
 
Jan 5, 2015
You dont need merge in one state (you can never merge in one country, "country" meaning is different) to make a military and/or economic alliance.
 

