POLL: Should China and Russia merge into 1 country called Ruschina, with Haishenwai AKA Vladivostok as capital, Han and Rus as official languages?

Both China and Russia want to be the most populous and the biggest country. China has the largest population, but not the largest area. Russia has the largest area, but not the biggest population. So China and Russia should become 1 country with the biggest area and the biggest population. The merged country can be called Ruschina, having two official languages Han and Rus, sort of like how Canada has English and French as official languages. Haishenwai used to be Chinese land which was given to Russia and renamed Vladivostok. So, it is appropriate as the capital city. Also, the new flag is the same as China flag except with the simple red background changed to Russia's white, blue, red tri color.