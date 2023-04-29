What's new

POLL: Should China and Russia have an island for weapons barter deal?

yes or no

  • Total voters
    1
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,334
-82
13,764
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The island Urup. Originally inhabited by Ainu. Russia took it from Japan in WW2. Currently uninhabited. Russia and China can do barter. Russia give the island to China. China give 1,000,000 rounds of HJ-12 missiles, 10,000 launchers, plus transfer of technology TOT for domestic production to Russia. It is Chinese version of Javelin. Except missile is bigger and packs more punch. And can be launched in confined spaces like in a house.

en.wikipedia.org

Urup - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

HJ-12 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org








@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Drones. Long neglected in Russia, find big popularity in only a year or two.
Replies
5
Views
143
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Lula refused Scholz request to send weapons to Ukraine
Replies
2
Views
112
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Poll
POLL: Should Russia give Kuril islands (Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, Habomai) back to Japan?
Replies
6
Views
456
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Reconstruction of Severodonetsk in full swing. This is the biggest city taken from Kiev controlled part of Luhansk.
Replies
0
Views
30
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Iran ships Kornet TOL ( tube launched optically sighted laser guided ) missiles similar to HJ-9 across Caspian Sea AKA world's biggest lake to Russia
Replies
5
Views
248
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom