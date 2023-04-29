POLL: Should China and Russia have an island for weapons barter deal?

The island Urup. Originally inhabited by Ainu. Russia took it from Japan in WW2. Currently uninhabited. Russia and China can do barter. Russia give the island to China. China give 1,000,000 rounds of HJ-12 missiles, 10,000 launchers, plus transfer of technology TOT for domestic production to Russia. It is Chinese version of Javelin. Except missile is bigger and packs more punch. And can be launched in confined spaces like in a house.