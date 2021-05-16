Poll: New name for Republic of India

As we all know that the modern country named India has nothing to do with the river Indus or ancient India (it's naming being one of a series of White man mistakes both in the New and Old World), it's time the world seriously considers renaming Republic of India to something more relevant, whether its inhabitants like it or not.

Please vote for the new name you think suits them best.



I voted for Gangadesh. If you're gonna name your country after a river, then do it right! Most of Ganges is inside India and besides it's holy for Hindus.