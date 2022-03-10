What's new

Poll: Most Israelis support imposing quotas on the absorption of refugees from Ukraine

www.jpost.com

Most Israelis support the quotas on absorption of refugees from Ukraine

Exclusive: Most Israelis support the imposition of quotas on the absorption of refugees from Ukraine - that is the conclusion of a poll among Israelis, obtained by the Jerusalem Post.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com

A survey was conducted by the Direct Polls Institute for The Israeli Immigration Policy Center (IIPC) – a conservative Israeli nonprofit organization. The poll found that about 67% of Israelis oppose granting status to Ukrainian refugees.


In addition, there is a clear majority of 69% who believe that a firm quota should be set for the number of refugees to be absorbed in Israel, while a quarter of the public believe that all should be absorbed.


However, the Israeli public is divided about the absorption of refugees, including in Israel: 49% are in favor compared to 47% who oppose their absorption in Israel.
 
