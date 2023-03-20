What's new

Poll: If Imran Khan is arrested and/or killed, I will:

If Imran Khan is arrested and/or killed, I will:

  • I will still be a patriot and support Pakistan Army

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I will still be a patriot but will stop supporting Pakistan Army

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • I will still be a patriot but will actively work against Pakistan Army

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • I will neither be a patriot nor support Pakistan Army but won't retaliate either

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • I will turn against Pakistan AND Pakistan Army

    Votes: 2 28.6%
  • Total voters
    7
SQ8

very poorly selected options - where is the one for:

“I will get very upset and post on twitter and send whatsapp messages - but after attending Shamoon Khala’s granddaughter’s birthday for which I have to withdraw cash from the ATM(hoping I don’t get robbed) and then buy a reasonable gift(after all her mother is rumored to have bought a $1000 Dolce & Gabbana dress for her daughter) and then after attending the birthday which will last for 4 hours and feature ten courses I will drive to a late night ice cream because my own kid doesn’t sleep without it - and then once I am in bed I might post on twitter if I have time otherwise tomorrow but maybe not because it is our chachi’s brother’s wedding and we have to go there and those go after 1am easy.. then maybe I will post on twitter.. but whatsapp I will send definitely during the wedding.. I wonder if they are serving Shawarma and Dosas at the wedding??”
 
