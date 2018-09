If self defense is the excuse, then every country has the right to take over the whole world. If self defense is the excuse, then every country would be fighting every other country. Just like WW1. Just like WW2. Just like every other war. That's not how it works. Turkey is free to defend its own border. Turkey is not allowed to invade and occupy other countries on the pretext of self defense.If refugees is the excuse, Russia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, China, Japan, EU have 0 refugee. They don't allow any to enter. No one asked Turkey have a single refugee. If Turkey lets refugees in and then complains about it and use that as excuse to invade and occupy other countries, that don't fly. That's cheating.If Turkey invade and occupy Syria land, then Syria has the right to defend itself. Your opinion?