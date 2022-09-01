POLL: Considering how powerful Ukraine is, should Ukraine invade Russia and take a major Russian city and force Russia to surrender to the West?

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
I think so. I mean, they have a large population nearly 30 million people which is one of the most populous countries in Europe. Plus they have highly advanced Western supplied military hardware such as HIMARS launchers and GMRLS rockets. They could without much difficulty take Belgorod with is only a short distance from the border. What do you think? Please vote in the poll.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc
