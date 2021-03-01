Poll: Causes of Late Marriages in Pakistan

Hiraa said: Ji demands khatam hi naheen horahe.



These irfan ahson/photographers covering elite weddings and those videos being showcased to the world has made EVERYONE demand the same kindof wealth.



everyone wants a rich fat wedding so obviously they look for people who have tons of money, have the same/better status than them



As a girl I have noticed that boys themselves are quite flexible. They dont have much problem with girls being their age or not “gori” enough. Its their family demanding way too much. Mothers/sisters demanding gori larki for their brothers and must be 7-8 years younger.



i say good on for people who choose their partners in university/work place. Atleast they dont have to endure the toxic system that is the rishta culture. They marry the people they have understanding with instead of rishta aunties deciding who is good enough and who isnt.

By later I mean not later than early 30s.

There is nothing wrong with later marriage. By later I mean not later than early 30s. Ideally you want a society with higher education and more female work force participation. By the time they get married both parties should be economically secure. Also later marriage means less children. Ideally 2-4. Quality over quantity. And it all boils to having a happy/content life.The idea that people get married n late teens or earlier belongs to another era. A era where diseases stalked the land. Many children died in earlier years. Life expextancy was short. In this brutal, hard life savage nature ruled. Thus the natural survival formula existed. Get married in your teens. Shag, shag. Make babies after babies. The poor female was just a baby making machine. By churning out so many kids you were assured that some would survive. This akin to cats who give litter every year. But by spawning such numbers it ensures survival of the species.This type of life had nothing great about it. It's easy for us guys to say "motherhood is blessing". In the real world women would wear out their bodies by 30. Us men don't appreciate what a woman goes through for nine months.Today we can thank god we are out of this savage existence akin to animals breeding like rats. So we live in a age where females can have a life. As I as father of a daughter fully support the right of women across the word to have a full, happy, fulifilling life and chase their dreams like men do.And by the way this trend is seen across the globe. The more savage the environment you will see early marriage and high birth rates. But as life improves and society becomes prosperous choices become available. With it marriage age begins to increase as well as reduction in fertility rates. Rat breeding culture begins to wane.It could be later but there is scientific evidence of increased risks to the pregnancy etc.