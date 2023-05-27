Poll : can we expect a mutual military operation between Iran and Pakistan to control Taliban in Afghanistan?

In the name of Allah



As a historical fact, one of the most insecure areas of Pakistan has been its borders with Afghanistan for decades. If we want to investigate the historical matters in order to find the main reasons for it, it would not only be a long historical analysis about conflicts over interests and lands, but also it would be a waste of time since many things have changed ever since.



First and most important point is that Pakistan has suffered a lot from that hotline and hot spots on its borders with Afghanistan. However, we cannot blame it all on Afghanistan and specifically all the factions of Taliban but as a matter of fact, Taliban is just an stubborn group which has been fighting for sake of fighting with support of foreign and destabilizing powers. Many stubborn groups have popped out of its stomach and many innocent people were sacrificed, terrorized and displaced because of Taliban's activities. Millions 9f Afghans are already residing in Pakistan and Iran, so one of the common grounds could be Afghan refugees and their return to their homeland which has left a huge pressure on Iranian and Pakistani economies.



The first question that comes to mind is, is Taliban a part of Afghanistan's reality? Answer is, most possibly yes. Second question, is, is it possible to completely remove Taliban from Afghanistan? Answer is no.



Therefore and clearly, the purpose of this poll is not asking for elimination of Taliban but only to find a means to control them.



In case of Iran, there are plenty of reasons to claim that Iran wants a comprehensive government in Afghanistan to take shape and allow participation of each and every Afghani citizen to have a role in the future of their country. The mutual point between Iran and Pakistan is that both have suffered from insecurity on their borders with Afghanistan. In some cases, terrorists use borders of Afghanistan to hide, hit and run and cross border attacks on border guards. As per Pakistani claims, Indians have also tried to use this border to spy and other anti state activities against Pakistani interests.



The biggest challenge in a military alliance between Iran and Pakistan is western and Arab players' role in it. Iran has strated to permanently normalize relationship with Arab countries after trying to save Syria from falling into western camp. Today Arabs are on the way of having good relationship with Iranian government. Hence west remains the possible obstacle in their way. From Iranian point of view, west has no right to impose its will on Iranian foreign policy. All that remains is Pakistani stance.



Iran has every reason for this military cooperation with Pakistan, but Pakistanis have to first find a common ground with Iranian side and then try this solution to end the insecurity on their borders with Afghanistan. Not only that, Pakistan has to stop dependence on western hemisphere. It can open the way for economic cooperation too as we have witnessed in Irano-Russian case.