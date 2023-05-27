What's new

Poll : can we expect a mutual military operation between Iran and Pakistan to control Taliban in Afghanistan?

Poll : can we expect a mutual military operation between Iran and Pakistan to control Taliban in Afghanistan?

  • Yes, they can negotiate, find a common ground and then launch an operation in Afghanistan

  • No, because west won't allow Pakistanis to act freely

  • No, because Pakistan and Iran cannot find a common ground

  • No, because Arabs won't allow Pakistan to decide freely

  • No, because Pakistan prefers unchallenged Taliban governemnt in Afghanistan

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

In the name of Allah

As a historical fact, one of the most insecure areas of Pakistan has been its borders with Afghanistan for decades. If we want to investigate the historical matters in order to find the main reasons for it, it would not only be a long historical analysis about conflicts over interests and lands, but also it would be a waste of time since many things have changed ever since.

First and most important point is that Pakistan has suffered a lot from that hotline and hot spots on its borders with Afghanistan. However, we cannot blame it all on Afghanistan and specifically all the factions of Taliban but as a matter of fact, Taliban is just an stubborn group which has been fighting for sake of fighting with support of foreign and destabilizing powers. Many stubborn groups have popped out of its stomach and many innocent people were sacrificed, terrorized and displaced because of Taliban's activities. Millions 9f Afghans are already residing in Pakistan and Iran, so one of the common grounds could be Afghan refugees and their return to their homeland which has left a huge pressure on Iranian and Pakistani economies.

The first question that comes to mind is, is Taliban a part of Afghanistan's reality? Answer is, most possibly yes. Second question, is, is it possible to completely remove Taliban from Afghanistan? Answer is no.

Therefore and clearly, the purpose of this poll is not asking for elimination of Taliban but only to find a means to control them.

In case of Iran, there are plenty of reasons to claim that Iran wants a comprehensive government in Afghanistan to take shape and allow participation of each and every Afghani citizen to have a role in the future of their country. The mutual point between Iran and Pakistan is that both have suffered from insecurity on their borders with Afghanistan. In some cases, terrorists use borders of Afghanistan to hide, hit and run and cross border attacks on border guards. As per Pakistani claims, Indians have also tried to use this border to spy and other anti state activities against Pakistani interests.

The biggest challenge in a military alliance between Iran and Pakistan is western and Arab players' role in it. Iran has strated to permanently normalize relationship with Arab countries after trying to save Syria from falling into western camp. Today Arabs are on the way of having good relationship with Iranian government. Hence west remains the possible obstacle in their way. From Iranian point of view, west has no right to impose its will on Iranian foreign policy. All that remains is Pakistani stance.

Iran has every reason for this military cooperation with Pakistan, but Pakistanis have to first find a common ground with Iranian side and then try this solution to end the insecurity on their borders with Afghanistan. Not only that, Pakistan has to stop dependence on western hemisphere. It can open the way for economic cooperation too as we have witnessed in Irano-Russian case.
 
Dr. Strangelove

Dr. Strangelove

Never
  • Afghanistan under Taliban serves us just right even if they remain a nuisance for us. They are known to us and we can arm twist them if we so wish to.
  • Giving any space to Iran in Afghanistan will allow it to gain access to CA which is not in Pakistan's long-term interest.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Sugarcane said:
There are only 2 ways such cooperation is possible
1. There's true civilian govt. interested in welfare of Pakistan and keeps Pakistan's interests first
2. Iran throw some bones to Military mafia
Pakistan should first build their side of gas pipeline, they made Iran spend millions but refuse to do it themselves. Imagine if it was the other way around.

I agree Pakistan needs a Pakistan nationalist government in charge, who cares about its people and its interests. They would certainly align with Iran because they're our neighbours, we have shared interests on Balochistan, Afghanistan. They would to sell oil gas and electricity but our government is a puppet so will not do it.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

@Dr. Strangelove sir
According to google Afghan borders with Pakistan called Durand line has almost destroyed the security of west and N-west of Pakistan. Shown by red color to emphasize on its insecurity

Afghanistan-Pakistan_border.jpg


As i said it cannot be completely blamed on Taliban but Taliban faction have had a big role in that phenomenon on Pakistani borders.

Or this:
Screenshot_20230527_193523.jpg


We can dig history to find out more but i don't think its necessary because of its obvious aspects.

However, i don't expect this military operation to be launched all of a sudden, it takes time to find a common ground, build trust, then sign a MoU and other pre-agreement requirememts. But i i think it is necessary for Pakistani army to consider it.

Pressurizing Taliban to secure Pakistani interests and to accept a comprehensive government, that would be an ideal outcome and we can be hopeful to relocate Iranian focus from Israel after liberating Quds to Kashmir. Pakistanis should think about distance future not short time interests.
 
G

Gaomayaslayer

You never know what happens in geo politics. Maybe it's time Pakistan and Iran atleast solve the Afghan problem once and for all. I suggest buffer states on Pakistan and Iran border. Wakhan corridor goes to Tajikistan and Pakistan. We can finally have road access to Central Asia.
 
G

Gaomayaslayer

Menace2Society said:
Eventually Afghanistan will go to full war over water so it's better to deal with this situation now than later. Can balkanize by ethnic lines.
Maybe buffer states which separates Pakistan and Iran from Afghanistan. Pakistan and Tajikistan reach an agreement to take over wakhan corridor. The rest of Afghanistan can stay, they will be busy as usual slaughtering each other.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Gaomayaslayer said:
You never know what happens in geo politics. Maybe it's time Pakistan and Iran atleast solve the Afghan problem once and for all. I suggest buffer states on Pakistan and Iran border. Wakhan corridor goes to Tajikistan and Pakistan. We can finally have road access to Central Asia.
I like your idea of buffer state along borders (100-200 km wide) . Populated by opposition Afghans,armed and supported by both Iran and pakistan with free education for women, voluntary bourgha ..etc..Two modern and prosperous zones to become examples for the rest of Afghanistan...You may say Pakistan does not have funds for such Operation...I am sure Persian Gulf Arabs will be willing to finance Pakistan to do that...CAVE MEN of Afghanistan is not good for any one in this region.
 
G

Gaomayaslayer

aryobarzan said:
I like your idea of buffer state along borders (100-200 km wide) . Populated by opposition Afghans,armed and supported by both Iran and pakistan with free education for women, voluntary bourgha ..etc..Two modern and prosperous zones to become examples for the rest of Afghanistan...You may say Pakistan does not have funds for such Operation...I am sure Persian Gulf Arabs will be willing to finance Pakistan to do that...CAVE MEN of Afghanistan is not good for any one in this region.
Problem is Pakistan has paid dearly for being a neighbour of Afghans. Heroin, drugs and suicide bombings. For Pakistan it's a good long term investment for peace in this region. Once Pakistan's economy bounces back we can start this project of securing the Western borders. The other issues with Iran is mostly to do with people and oil smuggling which can be easily resolved. Pakistan needs to complete the gas pipeline and get much needed energy. Screw the Yankees, they will threaten with sanctions but the Yankees just want to see Muslims and generally brown people suffer and be their slaves.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

@The Eagle @waz @Serpentine @mohsen @Mehdipersian @WebMaster @LeGenD @OldTwilight @HGV @tsunset @SalarHaqq @Raghfarm007
 
koolio

koolio

It will be good time for the military generals as an excuse to prolong thier rule over Pakistan but wait where will the money come from?
 

