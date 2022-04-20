What's new

Poll: 30% of GOP voters support bombing Agrabah, the city from Aladdin (old poll from 2015)

obj 705A

Poll: 30% of GOP voters support bombing Agrabah, the city from Aladdin​


Almost one-third of Republican primary voters would support bombing the fictional kingdom of Agrabah, according to a report released by Public Policy Polling on Friday.
More than 530 Republican primary voters were polled this week on their support for Republican candidates and foreign policy issues including banning Muslims from entering the US, Japanese internment camps from the second world war and bombing Agrabah, the kingdom from Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin.

In its poll, Public Policy Polling asked the 532 Republicans: “Would you support or oppose bombing Agrabah?” While 57% of responders said they were not sure, 30% said they supported bombing it. Only 13% opposed it.

Public Policy Polling also polled Democratic primary voters: only 19% of them said they would support bombing Agrabah, while 36% said they would oppose it.

www.theguardian.com

Poll: 30% of GOP voters support bombing Agrabah, the city from Aladdin

Public Policy Polling also found that about 54% of the Republicans they polled support banning Muslims from entering the US, as Donald Trump has proposed
