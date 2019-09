Its also funny that Indians despite outnumbering Pakistanis in the UK are still underrepresented in both the conservative and Labour parties. The tories are known for their islamaphobia yet Sajid Javed and Rehman Chisti are somehow members of the government. Sadiq Khan in Labour meanwhile is being suggested by many as a future leader of Labour and even now hes seen as an outside candidate for replacing Corbyn.



The only prominent Indian politician I can think of is that hag Preeti Patel

Click to expand...