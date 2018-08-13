Politics of ethnocentrism dominates Pakistan.

Often on PDF ethnocentrism is used as something that is rare and even un patriotic. But let's look at some facts on the ground. The reality is most of Pakistan today votes along ethnocentric lines either implicity or explicitly.For decades Karachi Mohajirs have voted for what is unashamedly MQM. There was nothing nuanced about this. MQM stood for rights of the Indian migrants and it's voting pattern manifested ethnocentrism decade after dfecade. Later there was some miserable attempt to hide this but everybody knows what MQM stands for.Then we have PPP which over the decades has refined itself to be a party of Sindhi mostly dominating interior Sindh and thus can be seen as the "other" to MQM.PML-N is actually today a Lahore centred Punjabi party clustered around the GT belt with Punjabi trading class of Kashmiri background dominating it. This is why PML-N often is accused of spending most of development funds on Lahore.PTI gained its traction in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and indeed formed it's first porovincial government there in 2013. That pattern has persisted although it managed to spill into neighbouring Punjab districts particularly the Seraiki belt. But should it lose you will see it retract to it's base in K-Pk. Yes it gained some seats in Karachi but that was probably lot to do with establishment help and Altaf bhai being squeezed out by the rangers.Balochistan always gets a clear division along Baloch or Pakhtun based parties. So the reality is in 2021 Pakistani politics is dominated by electorate who vote along parachial or ethnocentric or regional based parties.