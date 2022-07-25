What's new

Politics in Arab monarchies (absolute, semi-constitutional, constitutional)

Khan2727

May 28, 2022
Pakistan
Pakistan
So there are absolute, constitutional, semi-constitutional Arab monarchies out there. Some Arab monarchies allow political parties while others allow them as political societies outside of a parliamentary structure.

List of political parties in Morocco - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

List of political parties in Jordan - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

List of political parties in Kuwait - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The efficiency of democracy can be discussed (mostly we can conclude that it has failed in much of the Muslim world) and we can always talk about systems of governance but what I think it boils down to at the end of the day is how effective a system is and how content the population is. It matters less what type of system that is.

A good example are the wealthy GCC states with no political parties (officially) such as KSA, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain. They are lightyears ahead of democratic resource-rich countries in the developing world whether in South America, Central America, Central Asia, Africa, South East Asia (Brunei is a good example or some Malayan Sultanates). However there are also clear drawbacks as with any other system.

Anyway I am curious to hear what you guys think the political setups (political parties if allowed) would look like in those countries. Would they resemble Kuwait, Jordan and Morocco?

I was surprised to learn that KSA had underground political parties (with what appears to be somewhat of a substantial following) that range from communist, Ba'ath, Arab nationalist, regionalist, Arab socialist, socialist, Islamist, Pan-Islamist etc. parties.

List of political parties​

Name (English)Name (Arabic)AcronymLeaderPolitical position and ideologies
National Assembly Partyحزب التجمع الوطنيNAASYahya AssiriBig tent
Parliamentary democracy
Umma Islamic Partyحزب الأمة الإسلاميUIPAbdullah al-SalimIslamism
Reformism
Shura
Hizb ut-TahrirHizb ut-Tahrir
حزب التحرير		HTAta Abu RashtaIslamism
Caliphalism
Hezbollah Al-HejazHezbollah Al-Hejaz
حزب الله الحجاز		HHAbdel Karim Hussein Mohamed al-NasserShi'a Islamism
Wilayat al-Faqih
Movement for Islamic Reform in Arabia-MIRASa'ad al-Faqih-
Arab Socialist Action Party – Arabian PeninsulaHizb al`Amal al Ishtirakiy al-`Arabiy-Al-Jazira al`Arabiyyah
حزب العمل الاشتراكي العربي ـ الجزيرة العربية		ASAP-AP-Marxism
Arab Nationalism
Arabian Peninsula People's Unionاتحاد الشعب في الجزيرة العربيةAPPUNasser al-SaeedLeft-wing
Nasserism
Republicanism
Communist Party in Saudi Arabiaالحزب الشيوعي في السعوديةCPSA-Far-left
Communism
Republicanism
Organization of Saudi Communistsمنظمة الشيوعيين السعوديينOSC-Far-Left
Communism

en.wikipedia.org

List of political parties in Saudi Arabia - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Will a constitutional monarchy be inevitable eventually? I personally believe that given the political/economic/social/religious/scientific/technological/industrial reforms and pace of development within KSA and other absolute monarchy GCC states.

However not sure if a political system in itself would be a good idea if we take Kuwait as the example, since they appear to be the biggest underperforming GCC state and they are notorious for their ineffective political system.

We can also take the example of one-party rule China and compare it to the "democracy" that is India. I know what I would prefer and what is more effective.


Kuwait Study Group: The Experience of Parliamentary Politics in the GCC

 
