Politics in Arab monarchies (absolute, semi-constitutional, constitutional)

List of political parties​

Kuwait Study Group: The Experience of Parliamentary Politics in the GCC

So there are absolute, constitutional, semi-constitutional Arab monarchies out there. Some Arab monarchies allow political parties while others allow them as political societies outside of a parliamentary structure.The efficiency of democracy can be discussed (mostly we can conclude that it has failed in much of the Muslim world) and we can always talk about systems of governance but what I think it boils down to at the end of the day is how effective a system is and how content the population is. It matters less what type of system that is.A good example are the wealthy GCC states with no political parties (officially) such as KSA, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain. They are lightyears ahead of democratic resource-rich countries in the developing world whether in South America, Central America, Central Asia, Africa, South East Asia (Brunei is a good example or some Malayan Sultanates). However there are also clear drawbacks as with any other system.Anyway I am curious to hear what you guys think the political setups (political parties if allowed) would look like in those countries. Would they resemble Kuwait, Jordan and Morocco?I was surprised to learn that KSA had underground political parties (with what appears to be somewhat of a substantial following) that range from communist, Ba'ath, Arab nationalist, regionalist, Arab socialist, socialist, Islamist, Pan-Islamist etc. parties.Will a constitutional monarchy be inevitable eventually? I personally believe that given the political/economic/social/religious/scientific/technological/industrial reforms and pace of development within KSA and other absolute monarchy GCC states.However not sure if a political system in itself would be a good idea if we take Kuwait as the example, since they appear to be the biggest underperforming GCC state and they are notorious for their ineffective political system.We can also take the example of one-party rule China and compare it to the "democracy" that is India. I know what I would prefer and what is more effective.