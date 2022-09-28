"Politics At Work": S Jaishankar Slams US Media's "Biased" India Coverage​

Relations are not under any strain, we don't have master slave relationship unlike a few.

We both are mature nations and know how to manage our bilateral ties.

What Jaishankar said is a comment on the US media and how polity is changing within the country.

Having realised there is no chance of winning inside the country, the erstwhile power brokers and their beneficiaries have now resorted to outsourcing issues and narratives abroad.

Begging the global polis to act against India is the latest "ghazwa-e-hind" type yearning that helps some people sleep better at night.