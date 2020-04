Washington (AFP) - US politicians have voiced fury over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus crisis but they face a harsh truth -- the United States desperately needs China's supplies.China before the crisis produced nearly half of the face masks imported into the United States -- which in normal times cost less than a dollar but have disappeared from shelves amid growing calls for ordinary Americans wear them when outside.As China appears to have contained its own outbreak of SARS-CoV-1, which has infected more than one million people worldwide since first emerging late last year in Wuhan, it is now the first resort for protective gear sought across the world."China is a massive source of supply for these products at a time of incredible need, both in the United States and globally," said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.US manufacturers have stepped up, with 3M and Honeywell together raising production of masks to 70 million per month, but that's well below needs and the Department of Health and Human Services is seeking to buy 500 million masks for a strategic stockpile.I think China should charge 10X the price and full pre-payment for any gear sold to the ungrateful Americans, and besides America's situation is already beyond the point of no return according to the chief epidemic advisor Zhong Nanshan, so China should try to help friends and these who still can be saved.