Politics aside, U.S. relies on China supplies to fight coronavirus

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2...elies-on-china-supplies-to-fight-coronavirus/ Bown found no evidence in the available early data that China has cut off supplies or diverted them to politically favored partners such as hard-hit Italy. Its exports of personal protective equipment declined in the first two months of the year — but by less than China’s overall exports, he said. Still, China exerts power as it supplies 48 percent of personal protective equipment imported to the United States and 50 percent to the European Union, according to Bown’s calculations.